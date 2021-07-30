WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,616. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94.

