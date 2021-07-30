Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 4,270 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 10.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,310 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.