Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $227.96. 218,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

