Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 17,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.