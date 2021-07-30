Weaver Consulting Group Invests $220,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 484,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,866. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

