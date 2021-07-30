Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,487,000 after acquiring an additional 770,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 294,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

