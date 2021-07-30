Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $18,921,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,592. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.92.

