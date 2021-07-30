Weaver Consulting Group Sells 702 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 349,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,611,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

