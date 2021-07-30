Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

