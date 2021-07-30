Wedbush Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

