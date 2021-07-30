Wedbush Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $11.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

