West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $480.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.