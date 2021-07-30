West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 25,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,800. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $488.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
