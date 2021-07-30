West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$141.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 10,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.27. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

