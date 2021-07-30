Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $416,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO opened at $18.54 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.