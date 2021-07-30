Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE:WAB opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

