Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.83.

TSE:WPM opened at C$57.43 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

