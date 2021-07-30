WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the June 30th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

WHF opened at $15.35 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.