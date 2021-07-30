Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

WING opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.