Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.77. 2,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.