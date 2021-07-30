Wirex Token (WXT) Hits Market Cap of $18.17 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,400,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Buying and Selling Wirex Token

