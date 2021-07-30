Wootrade (WOO) Market Capitalization Hits $292.36 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Wootrade has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $292.36 million and $58.09 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 474,710,911 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wootrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.