Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

XEL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,642. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

