Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.00 price target by Eight Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.01.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

