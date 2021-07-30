Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.11. 66,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,613. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

