XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.6% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. 82,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,096,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

