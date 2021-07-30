Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 126.0% in July

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the June 30th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YAMHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

