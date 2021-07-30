Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

