Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $875.45

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 875.45 ($11.44) and traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 1,694 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 875.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

