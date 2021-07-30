Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

