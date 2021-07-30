Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,179. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $130.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

