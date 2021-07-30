Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

YUM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 150,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

