Yum China Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 7,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,214. Yum China has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

