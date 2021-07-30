Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

CHMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 172,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

