Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.70. EOG Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 769.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $10.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,531. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

