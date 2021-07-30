Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.35. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $30,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

