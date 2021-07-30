Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,182. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

