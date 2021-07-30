Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $794.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.20 million and the lowest is $785.06 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

FRG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 170,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Franchise Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.