Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $295.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $582.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.86. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $224.47 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

