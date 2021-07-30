Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:MWA remained flat at $$14.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,658. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

