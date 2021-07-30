Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

