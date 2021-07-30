Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.63 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.