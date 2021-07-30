Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. EnerSys posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.