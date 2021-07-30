Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. 372,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,317. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

