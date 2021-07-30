Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 7,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 15.44. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 million and a P/E ratio of -51.91.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.