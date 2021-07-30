Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

