Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

