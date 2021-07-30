Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 35,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

