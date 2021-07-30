Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $68.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $302.08 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 343,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,911. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

