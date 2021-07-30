Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

